Atriax Group, an architecture and engineering firm based in Hickory, is expanding its headquarters by renovating and moving into a vacant building in Hickory.
Atriax, founded in 2001, operates out of two homes remodeled into offices in downtown Hickory. But they’re running out of space, said Nathan Huret, director of existing industry services for the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The 28 Hickory employees are working five to a room, Huret said, and it doesn’t make for easy recruitment. To remedy the situation, Atriax plans to renovate a building to be the new company headquarters.
The company is hoping the new space will attract new workers and the best talent, Huret said. “They’re trying to get the best and brightest talent,” he said.
The company is seeking a N.C. Building Reuse grant of $75,000 from the state. The project will bring 14 new jobs and at least a $1.2 million investment in the 11,000-square-foot building, Huret said. The jobs will have an average pay of $53,700 a year.
The building, at 703 Main Ave. SW, is a former motorcycle parts shop that has been empty for more than two years, Huret said.
The county agreed to back the grant application and put up $18,000 as part of the grant match for the application. The city of Hickory is being asked to put up a matching amount for the grant.
Atriax has expanded to Dayton, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past several years, Huret said.
Now they want to expand their home base to recruit talent to come to Hickory. “They want to make the best possible case, so they need this in their arsenal,” Huret said.
The commissioners also voted to support a grant application for the District Attorney’s Office for Burke, Caldwell and Catawba to start a veterans treatment court.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said the court would help veterans get through court processes with more attention to their needs as veterans.
The grant, from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, could be as much as $500,000 over three years. The Catawba County court is only expected to require about $350,000 over three years, Reilly said at Monday’s meeting. Catawba County agreed to put up a 25 percent match to the grant that can be supplied through in-kind contributions like staff hours and building use.
The district is already approved for an additional judge to work the new court starting in January of 2021, which is the target date for the veterans treatment court to start.
A 10-person team is already set up for the court, including prosecutors, defense attorneys and a judge who have experience with veterans, Reilly said. Everyone who goes through the treatment court would have a fellow veteran as a mentor, Reilly said.
The court program would take on about 12 veterans initially for a one- to two-year program. Veterans courts typically require regular court appearances, mandatory treatment programs and regular drug testing, according to the nonprofit Justice for Vets.
If the grant is approved, this would be the fifth veterans court in North Carolina.
