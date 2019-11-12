On Tuesday, Apprenticeship Catawba was about giving back as much as getting ahead.
Students in the program, a partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and a number of local industries, participated in a hands-on lesson on what it means to be part of a community.
More than 20 apprentices gathered with liaisons from the college and employers to volunteer in the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry’s (ECCCM) warehouse in Newton.
Some students filled bags with food. Others sorted goods. And when the hard-working group used up all the bags (temporarily), they swept the floor.
Tyler Wesson, a 20-year-old apprentice with Poppelmann Plastics, said he knew the community had people in need but he was unaware “stuff like this was going on all the time.”
“I thought it was an occasional effort,” he said.
Wesson was not the only apprentice who learned by volunteering.
Jamarius Wallace, 19, said he was unaware of ECCCM’s mission prior to Tuesday. But he caught on quickly. “We should do something like this every year,” Wallace said to Kimberly Propst, CVCC’s apprenticeship coordinator.
She agreed, noting she would like to see this happen each semester.
Brian Steiger with the Sarstedt Group in Newton said the volunteer opportunity for apprentices is another step in the process of teaching and molding the students over four years.
“Not everyone needs to go to a college or university,” he said, adding that students in the program graduate with an associate’s degree, a career credential and a guaranteed job.
Wesson agreed. He said the opportunity to be paid to work, have his schooling paid and graduate with no debt was too good to pass up.
“As long as you do your job, there are no problems,” he said. “Everyone that is part of it is real nice.” He added that the community college and the companies in the program take extra steps, such as helping with tutoring, to ensure apprentices succeed.
Propst said there are 30-40 students enrolled in the four-year program that began in 2014.
The volunteer event coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, a happy accident, Propst said.
For more information about the Apprenticeship Catawba contact Propst at kpropst@cvcc.edu or call her at 828-327-7000, extension 4501.
