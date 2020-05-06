Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams laid off more than 200 of its employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter form the company submitted to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
The furniture maker notified the state that 210 employees from three locations would be permanently laid off by about April 30, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notification letter sent April 30. The company cited unforeseen business circumstances due to COVID-19 as the reason for the layoffs.
The employees worked at the company’s Taylorsville, Hiddenite and Statesville locations, according to the notification sent from Dan Gauthreaux, vice president of human resources at Mitchell Gold.
