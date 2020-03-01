BETHLEHEM — Alexander County Commissioners, in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), continued their series of industry tours on Feb. 18 at Huntington House Inc. in Bethlehem. The furniture manufacturer has two locations in Alexander County — one off Bethlehem Park Lane and one off Rink Dam Road.
Ryan Mayberry, chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, and EDC Executive Director David Icenhour met with Huntington House’s president Corey Teague and vice president Monty Meadlock.
The company, which was established in 1985, currently employs approximately 150 people. Each unique piece of furniture is created by hand, one at a time, using premium materials. The craftsmen and craftswomen at Huntington House employ time-tested manufacturing techniques that have been passed down for generations to achieve the highest level of long-lasting quality and style.
A family-owned furniture company with a modern take on classic home fashion, Huntington House manufactures and sells a variety of sofas, loveseats, chairs, ottomans, sleeper sofas, sectionals, recliners, outdoor upholstery, and more.
To learn more about Huntington House, visit www.huntingtonhouse.com or www.facebook.com/HuntingtonHouseFurniture. View approximately 25 photos from the tour on the EDC’s Google Photos page at www.bitly.com/huntington-house-tour.
