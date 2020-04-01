Ben Heilman, owner of the Craft Beer Cellar in Hickory, is surprised by how well his business is doing.
Even though the bar at his business is closed by state mandate, Heilman said he's doing about as well as he did before the closure, if not a bit better.
The business has had to adapt to a new model of deliveries and curbside pickup.
Heilman said he's been able to buy kegs of beer cheap now that bars are closed.
"I mean we're seeing a lot of breweries that we buy from, we see a lot of them selling their kegs for next to nothing because they can't move them," Heilman said.
Like several other alcohol sellers, Heilman said he saw a spike the week of March 16 when restrictions on restaurants and bars began.
Gene Townsend, manager of the ABC store on N.C. 127 South, said the sales that week reminded him of Christmas, which is typically one of the busiest times for the store.
Kim Davis, manager of the store off U.S. 321, said her sales doubled in the last few weeks.
Both Davis and Townsend said no specific type of alcohol was purchased.
“They’re buying everything,” Townsend said. “They’re just stocking up, I think.”
Phillip Annas, co-owner of Mel’s Superette, said beer sales were high at his convenience store that week but had slowed down the following week.
For all the chaos the coronavirus outbreak has brought, Annas said the increased beer sales and lower gas prices are two silver linings.
Still, he would prefer business as usual.
“I’d rather things be the normal than what they are right now,” Annas said. “I just want things to get back to order and get some civility restored.”
