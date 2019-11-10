HICKORY — The Southeast’s largest senior housing provider has announced its sponsorship of new scholarships for Appalachian State University students looking to pursue a degree in health-care management.
“These students are the future of our industry,” said ALG President and CEO Charles Trefzger. “It’s vital that we, as a leader in this industry, support and encourage them as they endeavor to serve the senior housing residents of tomorrow.”
The first recipients of the Affinity Living Group Scholarship in Senior Housing Management are Kate Charde and Caryn Edwards, both seniors majoring in health-care management. Edwards, a former student-athlete, served as an intern for Novant Health’s executive team and aspires to be a health-care administrator. Charde plans to be an administrator for a long-term-care, skilled-nursing or home-health company. Both are student leaders, very active in Appalachian’s Future Healthcare Executives Club, and will receive a $2,500 scholarship from ALG.
The new scholarships are among many university partnerships ALG is proud to be a part of, highlighting the company’s overall commitment to nurturing the talent needed in the senior-care industry.
“The biggest threat to the senior-care industry is recruiting and retaining the right people to care for our most vulnerable population,” said Dr. Kevin O’Neil, chief medical officer for ALG. “These scholarships and partnerships are a great way for us as a company to combat that threat by nurturing the students currently pursuing these degrees.”
The scholarships will be available to students in the health-care management program and will be offered each fall.
“This scholarship is a wonderful avenue for students to pursue health-care management degrees that will build the skills and competencies critical to lead senior housing organizations. We are proud to partner with a progressive senior housing organization and provide our students with an incredible opportunity to pursue leadership careers in a booming sector of the health-services industry,” said Sandi Lane, associate professor, health-care management at Appalachian State University.
To apply, visit healthsciences.appstate.edu/students/scholarships. Applications open in January of each year for the following academic year.
For more information on ALG, visit affinitylivinggroup.com or on social media @ALGcommunities.
