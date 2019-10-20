HICKORY – Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. was recently named as one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for, ranking third in mid-sized firms across the nation who employ between 50 and 249 people. Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.
“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”
“We are grateful for the opportunity to be among companies of such caliber. We could not achieve this without the dedication of our staff, and we are grateful for their commitment not only to our clients, but also to each other and to our mission,” said Victoria A. Martin, Managing Partner of Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A.
Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has become a premier provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.
For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.
