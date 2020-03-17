Tuesday was supposed to be a big day at Village Inn Pizza in Viewmont: senior day.
“We all have a big group, especially older women,” manager Holly Phelps said. “They meet up, this is their Tuesday thing and normally, we would be absolutely packed.”
That was not the case just before noon on Tuesday. Since at least Saturday, the restaurant has been feeling the slowdown associated with concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
With Gov. Roy Cooper’s order prohibiting dine-in restaurant services starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Village Inn will be forced to navigate new terrain.
Phelps said she hasn’t seen anything like it in her 33 years in the restaurant business.
“You know how when anything happens, we’ll always say, ‘Doesn’t matter what’s going on, people have to eat?’” Phelps said. “But this is the first time that people can’t come in and eat now so I think that is absolutely … terrifying.”
She’s especially concerned about the employees, saying the restaurant will have to work a skeleton crew while the dining room is closed.
Phelps said she would do her best to rotate the employees to give them all a chance to continue working.
The restaurant will be offering two carryout options: one for two medium pizzas and a large chef salad for $24.99 and another of two large pizzas, two large salads and a gallon of tea for $34.99.
Here’s how some other restaurants are responding to the order.
Olde Hickory Taproom and Olde Hickory Station
Jason Yates, a co-owner of the Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said the restaurants would be pivoting to their carryout business, which will also include sales of beer and wine.
Currently, the plan is to have the Tap Room keep the same hours while the Station will be closing at 9 p.m., Yates said.
He said the closing could offer the Tap Room an opportunity to make improvements inside the restaurant.
“We’ve been open for almost 25 years and there’s a thing that, before this national emergency, the Taproom didn’t close,” Yates said. “So there’s never been really a time to sand our floors or refinish the bar or repaint some of the things, so our staff, if they want to work and are able to do those kind of jobs, that’s what we’re going to be for the next two weeks.”
He added the Taproom plans to postpone its St. Patrick’s Day event and hold it when the restaurant reopens to diners.
Hatch Sandwich Bar
A post on Hatch’s Facebook page outlined the deals the restaurant will be offering.
These include 10 percent off for call-in carryout orders and 30 percent off beer and wine to go.
The restaurant will also take carryout orders to customer cars. Gift cards can be ordered over the phone, delivered and redeemed for 25 percent more than the face value.
A customer could pay for $20 for a $25 gift card, according to the post.
Parkway House
Pete Kakavitsas is focused on the community during the pandemic.
Even before restaurants were ordered to close, Kakavitsas was devising a way to give cheaper meals to people. At Parkway House in Hickory, he’s planning to offer discounted, home-style meals for a low cost. It’ll keep his employees working and give people who might be seeing hard times a break.
“I want to give special meals at an affordable price because people are going to see hard times,” Kakavitsas said.
Now that dining rooms are closed, his restaurant will switch to carryout and pickup. They’ll be able to call in orders and pick them up at a drive-through window at the back, he said. The regular menu will still be available.
Many of his customers are older and often regulars, so he wants to give them an easy option while they’re quarantined.
“I’m really trying to find a way to give something back to the community,” he said.
Kakavitsas was preparing for the impact of the coronavirus but the announcement Tuesday shocked him, he said.
“I just didn’t want to believe,” Kakavitsas said.
Still, he’s hopeful the community and economy will adjust to the new normal, he said. “We’re all in it together,” Kakavitsas said.
Granny’s Kitchen
Granny’s Country Kitchen locations in Catawba County will be open for drive-through and carryout with a limited menu and limited hours, owner Zackary Cranford said.
The limited menu is made up of their most popular items, he said. The smaller menu helps them keep from ordering as much food and allows a smaller staff to operate the restaurant, Cranford said. The restaurant will be open 8 a.m. — 7 p.m. every day.
The restaurant is still offering free lunch for students who are out of school, he said.
“We are a small business with deep roots in the community and without the community, we wouldn’t be in the position we are,” Cranford said. “We think it’s important to take care of the community in this time of need.”
The closure order poses a challenge for the restaurant but Cranford is confident his business will stay strong.
“Any time there are circumstances like that it does pose a challenge just from a change in operations standpoint,” Cranford said. “We’ll be fine and we’ll get through it and we’ll be stronger than ever.”
He plans to keep staff working as much as possible, but likely with reduced hours, he said.
At the Cranfords’ other restaurants, Standard Oyster Company and Charolais Steakhouse, similar plans are in place for food orders.
Standard Oyster Company
A limited menu with a few small dishes, steamed shellfish and select main entrees will be available for carryout orders.
Customers can call in an order, prepay with a credit card and have the order brought to them in a car. They can also go into the restaurant, order and wait for the food, Cranford said.
The menu will be posted online. The restaurant will be open 5 — 8 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Charolais Steakhouse
A limited menu with some appetizers, a handful of main courses and select desserts will be available.
The menu will be posted online. The restaurant will be open 5-8 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Cafe Gouda
The announcement Tuesday scared Cafe Gouda owner Margie Rapp, she said.
She plans to keep the restaurant open for carryout orders and use the food she has in the kitchen until it runs out. “I’ve got to do something,” she said. “My employees have to work; I need the money coming in. This is unsettling.”
The order was a matter of time, but Rapp was hoping it would be next week, she said. “I have too much food here,” she said. “It’s a scary time.”
The restaurant will have a full menu until food runs out. She won’t be ordering more supplies, Rapp said.
Rapp worries about her employees, who will go without work. “They’re all living paycheck to paycheck,” she said.
The restaurant will start closing at 7 p.m. nightly, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.