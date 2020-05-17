LENOIR — A-1 Pest Control has promoted Stephen Smith to Blowing Rock branch manager.
Smith replaces Casey Winkler, who was promoted to director of operations. He will be responsible for overseeing all operational and administrative functions of the Blowing Rock branch of A-1 Pest Control.
Smith was previously the service manager of the Blowing Rock branch. He has years of experience in the pest control industry and is a commercial certified applicator for North Carolina. He has been with A-1 Pest Control for almost 13 years and has received numerous letters of commendation from customers over the years.
A-1 Pest Control specializes in residential and commercial pest control services, radon testing and mitigation, crawl-space care, and wildlife exclusion and control. For more information, call Winkler at 828-758-4312.
