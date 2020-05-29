$10.5 million spec building planned for Trivium center

Trivium Corporate Center is getting a new advanced manufacturing building even though there is no business lined up to use building -- yet.
The speculative building is the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation’s latest effort at luring companies to set up shop in Catawba County, Scott Millar, EDC president, said at a meeting of the Trivium board, the Hickory City Council and the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Thursday.
The $10.5 million building, designed for an advanced manufacturer to fill, will be developed by Stonemont Financial Group out of Atlanta and Delco Partners in Hickory, with construction by David E. Looper and Company. If all goes to plan, construction could start in just a few weeks, Millar said.
The building will be built next to the planned location of a Cataler North America Corp. automotive parts manufacturing plant on the Trivium Corporate Center Campus off Startown Road. The spec building is the fourth project announced on the campus, which is owned by Catawba County and the city of Hickory.
The Trivium board and municipal boards agreed Thursday to sell 30 acres of land for the building to Stonemont Financial for about $1.04 million. Stonemont doesn’t have to pay for the land until a tenant to buy or lease the building is found or 36 months after construction, Millar said.
The building will be 192,000 square feet with the space and ability to be expanded to up to 348,000 square feet, Millar said.
The city and county agreed that Stonemont would not have to pay property taxes on the site until a tenant is found or 36 months after construction.
The county and city also agreed to waive sewer and water connection fees and some permitting fees.
The agreement also says the county and city cannot be involved in other speculative building projects over 80,000 square feet for at least 12 months after the project is complete.
The county has been involved in three spec buildings that successfully brought six business projects to the county, Millar said. Several did not end up staying in the spec building but set up shop elsewhere in the county.
Millar said he expects spec buildings to be more popular after the COVID-19 pandemic because companies won’t travel as much to find new locations -- they’ll want something that is easy to move in to.
“The pandemic is going to change the way that economic development occurs,” Millar said. “I think people will be much more interested in the sites that are ready to use.”
With the pandemic showing the need for critical industries like pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and toilet paper, to be manufactured in the U.S., Millar announced a new effort by the EDC to recruit those critical and essential manufacturing businesses to come to Catawba County.
Just as the county focused on data storage in 2008 and ended up with Apple and Bed Bath and Beyond data centers, Millar wants to focus on industries like medical research, personal protective equipment and food and consumer products, he said.
“These should be in the U.S. and these should be protected,” he said.
To further the effort, Millar proposed a new incentive specifically for essential industries. The new category will boost incentives the EDC offers for those industries, such as tax breaks and grants.
Millar said he expects an effort to bring some industries back to the U.S. now that the country has seen what supply chain issues can occur when those operations are housed in China or India.
The critical industries could make the perfect tenant for the new spec building, he said.
“We think that’s really going to drive some opportunities within the ‘ready’ (speculative building) marketplace,” he said.
