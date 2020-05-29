$10.5 million spec building planned for Trivium center

The building will be 192,000 square feet with the space and ability to be expanded to up to 348,000 square feet, Millar said.

The city and county agreed that Stonemont would not have to pay property taxes on the site until a tenant is found or 36 months after construction.

The county and city also agreed to waive sewer and water connection fees and some permitting fees.

The agreement also says the county and city cannot be involved in other speculative building projects over 80,000 square feet for at least 12 months after the project is complete.

The county has been involved in three spec buildings that successfully brought six business projects to the county, Millar said. Several did not end up staying in the spec building but set up shop elsewhere in the county.

Millar said he expects spec buildings to be more popular after the COVID-19 pandemic because companies won’t travel as much to find new locations -- they’ll want something that is easy to move in to.

“The pandemic is going to change the way that economic development occurs,” Millar said. “I think people will be much more interested in the sites that are ready to use.”