HICKORY - A Maniax-sponsored dice run to benefit Deidra Mays Locklear will be held Saturday, Oct. 19.

Registration will be held at Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Stops will include Rider's Roost, Crossroads Harley-Davidson, Clutches and the Maniax Clubhouse.

The last bike in will be at 5 p.m.

The event will include door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, $200 for the best hand and $100 for the worst hand.

Cost is $15 for one hand or $25 for three hands. Food will be served at the last stop.

For more information, call Joy Hefner at 828-244-5440 or Duane Gibbs at 828-781-0979.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments