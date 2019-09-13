HICKORY - A Maniax-sponsored dice run to benefit Deidra Mays Locklear will be held Saturday, Oct. 19.
Registration will be held at Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Stops will include Rider's Roost, Crossroads Harley-Davidson, Clutches and the Maniax Clubhouse.
The last bike in will be at 5 p.m.
The event will include door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, $200 for the best hand and $100 for the worst hand.
Cost is $15 for one hand or $25 for three hands. Food will be served at the last stop.
For more information, call Joy Hefner at 828-244-5440 or Duane Gibbs at 828-781-0979.
