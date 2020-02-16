Beatty touted some of the county’s existing initiatives, including the K-64 program, the strategic plan and the development of Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford.
She said she voted to provide more resources to agencies, including cameras for sheriff’s deputies and bulletproof vests for EMS personnel.
Beatty said she wants to have more communication with residents in Sherrills Ford about their concerns regarding growth in that part of the county.
She also called health care a passion of hers and she hopes to find ways to both increase access to health care and to help people navigate the health care system.
Do you consider yourself a conservative and what does it mean to be a conservative when it comes to county government?
I consider myself to be conservative.
I actually read the budget. I look at each item and I have to feel like is this really something that we need or is this something we may not need?
I think this is certainly being conservative in that role and not being excessive for things that we really could work another way or do another way.
Is there a belief or policy idea you could not compromise on?
I’ve always upheld my commitment to the citizens of Catawba County by holding steady to my conservative values.
I will never bend when it comes to fighting for what is best for Catawba County.
Was there ever a time you took a principled stand even though it was unpopular?
I did vote against the (resolution allowing alcohol before noon on Sundays) because my mom was hit by a drunk driver.
She didn’t want me to vote for it. She still suffers today and she just asked me not to vote for it. I respected my mom.
I think as a principle, I didn’t see what the difference was that somebody couldn’t wait until after church to get a drink, basically.
What is your favorite thing to do in Catawba County?
One of my favorite things to do in Catawba County is the farmers markets.
I grow some vegetables but am not able to grow them all anymore so one of my most favorite things is every Saturday morning, I go hit all of the farmers markets in Conover, in Hickory, even some of the small ones during the week.
Growing up as a child, we never ate out of cans so I still don’t. I like everything fresh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.