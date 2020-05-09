Mother’s Day is a small way of appreciating the female matrons in our lives who serve us; to serve them for a change. For this reason, I generally treat the woman who has served me the most food in my life - my mom - to dinner on me. Most years, this involves taking Mom to a local favorite like El Paso, or Boca last year. This year, however, because of the pandemic, we will virtually order and pick up food.
Similarly, as I am also adopted and have contact with both my birth and foster mothers, I will be giving the former a phone call and sending the latter a care card by post. I do visit them on occasion in person but will avoid doing so this year out of public health concerns. Different ways to show love — for each mom! Of course, there are local “community mothers” to whom I will send a kind e-mail on Mother’s Day but might not see in person until after COVID-19 is less prevalent - my St. Aloysius Church mother Mrs. Ginnie Stewart; Mrs. Ruth Featherstone, the mother (and manager) of 31 Thrift where I volunteer; and Ms. Camille Sterling, the mother (and director) of Greenway Public Transportation where I work. All over, females who care for others by serving them in some way. I may not see all of them this Mother’s Day, but I know they, like stars in the sky, are all always there.”
