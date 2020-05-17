LENOIR — A-1 Pest Control has promoted Casey Winkler to director of operations.
Winkler will be responsible for overseeing operation functions of all company branches and will work with the director of sales in all sales-related crossovers.
In his previous position as the Blowing Rock branch manager, Winkler was instrumental in transitioning his team into a new facility in Blowing Rock.
Winkler has many years of experience in the pest control industry, being qualified as a commercial certified applicator for North Carolina.
He has been with A-1 Pest Control for more than 15 years and has received numerous letters of commendation from customers over the years.
A-1 Pest Control specializes in residential and commercial pest control services, radon testing and mitigation, crawl-space care, and wildlife exclusion and control. For more information, call Bruce Roberts at 828-758-4312.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.